Eunan Harvey funeral: 'Life is for living, this is not a rehearsal, lads and lassies' young mourners told at funeral

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of popular 17-year-old schoolboy Eunan Harvey near his Glenariff home.

Addressing a packed congregation in St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church Parish Priest Father David White said ‘Eunan was an affable kind, humble and lovely guy to be associated with’ and for his friends and family ‘we remember good days and bad days and bouncing back again’.

In his sermon, the senior cleric who had known the teenager all his life and during his Leukemia battle, said ‘Eunan was fascinated by the mountains and valleys of the Glens, the sea, the golf course and of course, his schools’.

‘Everything was a challenge, and he couldn't wait to get stuck in and one of the questions that he asked his father on a particular occasion was, why do people want to get a plane and fly away to get roasted in the sun when there's so much beauty in the Glens of Antrim?

‘Why go away? Why not enjoy what we have here in the Glens?

‘But as late as last Thursday, he got the results of his AS levels – all As.

‘And sitting in his presence on Monday evening, beside his coffin at home, I was trying to say a few quiet prayers, but try as I may, I was continuously distracted by all the hurling memorabilia that was around the coffin, on the wall, this wall, that wall, this table, everything was in hurling.

‘They all revealed a guy who was full of energy, what I would call it Eunan on top of the world.

‘Life's for living. This is not a rehearsal, lads and lassies, life is for real’.

Father White added: ‘During his during teenage years providence and the Lord himself allowed him to enjoy life to the full so lads and lassies enjoy life to the full.

‘But in recent months it seemed treatment was leading to a stem cell implant but last week his family were told cancer had returned like a tsunami and now was time to prepare for the inevitable’.

The Year 14 pupil from Glenariff and pupil at St Killian’s College, died on August 18.

A notice in Funeral Times describes him as the ‘beloved son of Sean and Sharon dear brother of Aoife and Lena, much loved grandson of Artie, Anne, Marian and the late Peter’.

It adds: ‘Deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle’.

And a glowing tribute to the young man by his school St Killians College says: ‘It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Eunan Harvey, Year 14, who died peacefully after a short illness, earlier this morning.

‘Eunan was a valued member of our school community—bright, lively and full of promise.

‘Surrounded by many friends, his presence touched our lives and brought much joy to his entire year group. His loss will be felt deeply by all our students, staff, and those who knew him.

‘Eunan was a top achieving pupil at both GCSE and AS Level, recently achieving an A in PE, a Distinction in ICT and a C in Environmental Technology whilst battling an illness.

‘More than the sum of his academic achievements, Eunan was an outstanding sportsperson representing the college in numerous sports, his club (Glenariffe) and County Antrim in hurling, and also representing Con Magees, Glenravel in Gaelic football.

‘Eunan was a lively, outgoing and sociable young man who made a lasting impression among his peers and large friendship group.

‘Eunan knew how to enjoy himself and had a great sense of humour, showing us the importance of making the most out of each and every day.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to all of Eunan’s family, particularly his parents Sharon and Sean, and his sisters Aoife and Lena.

‘Our thoughts are also with his friends, classmates and entire St Killian’s community during this incredibly difficult time.

‘We will continue to offer support in any way we can.

‘Please join us in keeping Eunan and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace’.

A further tribute to Eunan from Glenariffe Oisin CLG says: ‘The Committee and members of Glenariffe Oisin CLG and the whole Glenariffe community are deeply saddened and heartbroken with the news of the tragic passing of Eunan, our esteemed minor hurler.

‘Eunan was an intelligent, talented young man with an infectious love for life and for his sport.

‘He was at the centre of everything which was good around our club, whether that was as part of our Ulster Minor Championship winning team last year or volunteering of his time at Oisin’s CUL Camp.

‘We were incredibly proud as a club to see Eunan represent us as he lined out for Antrim minor hurlers in 2025.

‘Eunan’s cheerful positivity, enthusiasm and determination were a true inspiration to those around him and his loss will be deeply felt by all his friends and teammates.