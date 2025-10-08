The countdown is on as M&S is almost finished a refresh of its popular Craigavon store with a huge new food hall, Wine Shop, bakery and much more.

Sporting a sleek, sophisticated look, with larger aisles and the all important larger Wine Shop, the store is not quite finished yet but eager customers will be relieved to know it is open for a sneak peek.

Fabulous new Wine Shop in M&S Craigavon which is almost finished its extension and transformation.

Many will know M&S for its quality produce – and the new store doesn’t disappoint with even more tasty offerings for customers to enjoy.

The Wine Shop, previously taking up half an aisle in the old store, now has a large section all on its own.

Also enhanced is the fabulous bakery which has always been a popular spot for customers. Now it has an even larger array of fine breads and pastries.

M&S store in Craigavon is having a refresh with a vastly larger food hall, specialist M&S Wine Shop and a huge bakery. Customers can still pop in as most of the store is finished with the official opening expected in November.

The store also has its first takeaway coffee counter for those who work nearby or fancy a tasty brew while shopping.

Having brought 56 new jobs to the area when it first opened, it is expected this substantial renovation project will lead to more employment prospects particularly coming up to the Christmas season.

Ashley O’Reilly, Store Manager at M&S Craigavon said: "We have some exciting changes planned for our Craigavon store and will be revealing more details soon.

"In the meantime, customers can enjoy the initial phase of our new store including our first takeaway coffee offer, a significantly bigger in-store bakery, and refreshed M&S Wine Shop, featuring an award-winning selection of customer favourites from the M&S Classics range."