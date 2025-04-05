Exclusive new hotel on verge of Royal Portrush golf course is opened on one of the finest evenings of the year

Guests saw a perfect sunset over the famous Portrush golf course and the dunes from the terrace of the new Dunluce Lodge hotel, where they were served local food

An event on one of the most beautiful evenings of the year has launched what is arguably Northern Ireland’s most luxurious hotel.

Guests and dignitaries attended the grand opening party for the Dunluce Lodge, on the edge of Royal Portrush golf club on Thursday evening.

The exclusive new holiday residence is in time for the Open golf tournament, a mere three months away in July.

It could hardly have been a better location for the evening, on one of the warmest and sunniest days of the year so far in the province. The Dunluce Lodge prides itself on its view over the dunes of the famous links course, and the gathering was given the extra boost of a fabulous sunset.

The boutique hotel has no obvious parallel in the province. While there are highly regarded existing five star hotels in NI, none of them are as small. Dunluce Lodge, with 35 rooms, will have 65 staff – almost two hotel employees on hand to help cater to the occupants of each bedroom.

The site of the new hotel overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush, and the new facility offers multiple dining options and an onsite spa and gym.

Prices are expected to range from about £400 per night for a suite in low season to closer to £1,000 at peak periods.

Dunluce Lodge, which is operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US-based owners, Links Collection, says that it represents “a new era for hospitality on the Causeway Coast, in the same year as The Open returns to Portrush”.

The first minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, and the deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly were greeted at the hotel by Stephen Meldrum, the general manager, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality’s co-founder, and Jonathan Harper from Texas, who is Links Collection’s managing partner.

Other guests included the former first minister Baroness (Arlene) Foster, the former MP for North Antrim, Ian Paisley Junior, and Stormont’s economy minister, Caoimhe Archibald. They were all able to sample local beef and prawns and other local produce, which the hotel says it will provide to residents.

It was yesterday 100 days until the Open kicks off.

A team of more than 6,000 permanent and temporary staff will be working for the Royal and Ancient’s (R&A) contractors and agencies, as part of the overall delivery of the Championship.

The event runs from July 13 to 20. Tourism NI said that “some of the sport’s top golfers descend on Royal Portrush, one of the world’s top courses, to compete for the iconic Claret Jug”. The say that more than 250,000 fans are expected to attend what will be the 153rd Open, which the tourism authorities expect to deliver a combined economic benefit of more than £150 million to the region.

“Contractors are on site with compounds already erected, work has also begun on the roll out of the trackway and the first structures are up.”

Visit the website dunlucelodge.com for more online information about the new hotel.