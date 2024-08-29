Exit of Jonny Evans: 'Thank you for all you have done for our wee country' says ex-Northern Ireland star Gerry Armstrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Figures from Northern Ireland football have heaped praise on Jonny Evans as the Man U star bows out of the international scene.

Fellow former NI player Gerry Armstrong told the News Letter that Evans' star quality was obvious even in his early teens, whilst NI fan spokesman Gary McAllister said his departure spells a loss for the team.

Evans, who is aged 36 and has 107 caps for his country, said on Wednesday that "now is the right time to retire" from the national squad.

Mr Armstrong, a former NI player, coach and now commentator, looked back on Evans' career.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 12, 2022: Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland reacts after the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Cyprus at Windsor Park (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"I was there when he made his debut for Northern Ireland against Spain," he said.

"And I watched him play for the first time as a 14-year-old in the Milk Cup for Antrim.

"There was some great talent in the Milk Cup – and Jonny stood out. He played centre-half the first half, I thought he was brilliant. And in the second half they played him in midfield and he was just as good there.

"He impressed me from the first time I saw him; I knew he was going to be a star.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 12 2022: Jonny Evans of Norther Ireland scores their team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Cyprus at Windsor Park (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"He's a lovely lad. I coached him obviously with Northern Ireland, and he's a wonderful person. Top professional.

"I have to just say thank you for everything you gave to our wee country with all the international matches he played."

How badly will this hurt Northern Ireland?

Mr Armstrong said "you know you're going to suffer when you've somebody with the quality of Jonny [dropping out]".

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16 2024: Jonny Evans of Manchester United arrives prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

He added: "I can't fault him. He was just unbelievably good.

"He was one of the best defenders I've seen play for Northern Ireland – comfortable on the ball with either foot, read situations really well. We're going to miss him."

And Mr Allister, the chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs, echoed these sentiments, saying his departure from Northern Ireland is "a big miss" and was somewhat of a surprise.

"I think like a lot of others I thought we maybe would've got another year out of him," said the 46-year-old north Belfast man, who has been chairman for the last 15 years.

"But I suppose Jonny knows his own body better than anybody else.

"It will be a loss to the team - as it has been when we've lost other experienced players like Stephen Davis and Stuart Dallas amongst others."

He assumes the departure is to allow Evans' to continue playing with Manchester United, because the burden of being on that squad and the national team at the same time would be too much at his age.

He suggested the highlight of NI career could be the victory over Ukraine in Euro 2016, putting Northern Ireland into the Round of 16 (the team ultimately lost out on a place in the quarter finals thanks to a 1-0 defeat by Wales).

Mr McAllister also added that Evans' sheer number of caps "is an achievement in itself, because we've so few players who've actually managed to do that".

He said: "I think he'll always be held in the highest esteem by Northern Ireland fans – not just for his achievements as a player but the way he carried himself, the way he's represented the country and the pride he's taken in pulling on the green shirt.