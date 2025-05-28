Fire service’s delayed £50m training college officially opens

Aidan Jennings is the Chief Fire and Rescue Officer of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

A new £50 million training college for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has been officially opened in Co Tyrone .

The opening of the new facility outside Cookstown on Wednesday was attended by First Minister Michelle O'Neill , deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt .

The project has faced significant delays and was originally planned to be a larger training college that catered for police and prison service also.

The plans were later redrawn to become a purpose-built facility for the fire service.

The centre which was completed at the end of 2024, offers training environments and simulation spaces that reflect real-life emergency scenarios.

Phase two of the facility includes a flood water rescue facility, a training warehouse, a call out village, a barn and slurry pit, a motorway infrastructure and an academic building.

Phase one of the college, which was completed in 2019, included a tactical firefighting facility and training support building.

NIFRS chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said: "Today marks a historic milestone for our service.

"The college is revolutionising how we train and develop our people to meet the evolving needs of a modern day fire and rescue service and build on the collaborative working with other emergency responders and statutory agencies.

"This is key to successful emergency incident intervention and resolution.

"The college fosters a culture of lifelong learning and marks the beginning of a new journey that will shape how we prepare, develop and support our people and our community."

He added: "On behalf of NIFRS I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Northern Ireland Executive , Department of Health , Department of Finance , our board, and all those who provided financial and strategic support to bring this vision to life.

"I would like to express thanks to those involved in the project from its very inception, who have worked tirelessly to turn that vision into a reality.

"Thank you for your unwavering dedication, passion and commitment to helping make Northern Ireland a safer place."

Ms O'Neill said: "This new learning and development college is a state-of-the-art facility, providing world-class training experiences for our fire and rescue Service.

"And it is no less than our brave firefighters deserve; the people who, day and daily, selflessly confront dangerous situations to keep people safe and save lives.

"As well as being a real asset to the Mid Ulster area, it will stand as a centre of excellence that supports the safety of our whole community for many years to come."

Ms Little-Pengelly said: "This new college will ensure our firefighters can develop the vital skills required to help those in need and to protect our communities in state-of-the-art facilities.

"It will ensure the brave men and women who pass through the doors are well equipped to save lives and protect property and the environment in the best and safest way possible.

"I want to congratulate all involved in this flagship project and to commend the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for everything they do to keep people safe."

Mr Nesbitt said: "This is a landmark investment not just in the future of our fire and rescue service, but in the safety and wellbeing of every community across Northern Ireland .

"It equips our firefighters with world-class training facilities that will ensure they are trained and ready to face the most complex challenges of modern emergency response.

"I commend all those involved in delivering this visionary project and reaffirm the Department of Health's commitment to supporting initiatives that protect and save lives."