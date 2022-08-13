Five-figure grant to aid youth ministry skills

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rt Revd David McClay, Church of Ireland Bishop of Down and Dromore

The significant funding will help young Christians in the diocese to develop their skills and experience in church-based ministry.

The diocese will work in partnership with parishes to place apprentices (in pairs) to learn new skills and gain practical experience through hands-on supervised Christian ministry in host churches.

The aims of this new FORGE programme are:

• Equip young Christians with skills and experience in church-based ministry;

• Support young Christians to grow in faith and explore a call to Christian ministry;

• Enable churches to extend the reach of their ministries;

• Assist the diocese to identify and raise up a new generation of ministry leaders.

The programme will be for young people between the ages of 18 and 25, and will help them to develop a strong and enduring faith through training and service in the church.

Apprentices will be fully involved in the life of their host church and are likely to be involved mainly in parish children’s and youth ministries.

Where available, they will have the opportunity to participate in schools, outreach and compassion ministries.

They will also contribute to diocese-wide Church of Ireland ministry youth programmes such as ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the Kilbroney camps’ programme in Rostrevor, Co Down.

There will also be a strong focus on training in-house within the churches and by the diocese.

Parishes will be expected to supplement the Benefact grant with donations.

Andrew Bass, of Benefact Trust in Gloucester, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the new diocesan ministry apprentice scheme in Down and Dromore, which will help to develop young Christians, giving them confidence and leadership skills they need to explore Christian ministry.

“Not only is this a great opportunity for the apprentices, but their work will help many young people across the diocese through outreach and youth ministry.”

FORGE will be inducted in Down and Dromore in October. The diocese has 77 parishes, located across Co Down, East Belfast, and in the Lurgan area of Co Armagh.