Football fans in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium chant abuse after death of Queen Elizabeth

Fans of Airtricity League of Ireland Premiership club Shamrock Rovers can be clearly heard singing: "Lizzie's in a box" - a reference to the Queen's death. The chant which can be heard echoing around the stadium in southwest Dublin is to the tune of the KC and The Sunshine Band pop hit, 'Baby Give It Up.'

In one of the videos a number of Shamrock Rovers fans can be seen and heard behind the goal singing the chant mocking the Queen's death.

In front of them are pitch side advertising hoardings with the word: "Respect" on them, which is a slogan from European football's governing body, UEFA urging respectful behaviour among fans throughout the Continent.

A general view inside Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

The chanting took place during an Europa Conference League game between Shamrock Rovers and Swedish side Djugarden IF which ended in a scoreless draw.

Although match reports from three of the Irish Republic's main newspapers - the Irish Times, Irish Independent and Irish Examiner - noted that prior to kick off fans held a minute silence in remembrance of two children and a young woman murdered nearby in the Tallaght area this week, the correspondents made no reference to the chanting mocking the death of the Queen inside the stadium.

A spokesperson for the Dublin club said: "Shamrock Rovers F.C. has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game. Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for.

"Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibit such activity."