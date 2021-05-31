Forever home found for brave dog who was buried alive

Jake

Border collie Jake (right) was discovered by hillwalkers after being left for dead under a pile of rocks in the Highlands in November last year.

They alerted the Scottish SPCA who rescued him and took him to a vet. He had several skull and jaw fractures and was blind in one eye.

Scottish SPCA inspector Yvonne Sloss said: “This was truly one of the worst cases I have ever experienced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I first saw Jake I felt shock, sadness and disbelief that someone had deliberately done this to him.

“His head was so swollen and he was in a terrible way. We didn’t think there was any way he would make it.

“He was in a comatose state when we arrived at the vet where he received emergency treatment. Miraculously, Jake survived the night. It was only when he was transferred to our Glasgow vet clinic that we found out how bad it actually was.

Jake had several operations to remove the damaged eye and broken teeth.

After just under six weeks of treatment at around Christmas, Ms Sloss’s colleague, inspector Mark Greener, who took part in the rescue, decided to take him home.

Mr Greener said: “Jake required specialist care and it took time for him to come round and really heal. It took him a while to trust me but now he does, we’re bonded forever. We are always outside and Jake loves to play. I really couldn’t imagine life without him now.