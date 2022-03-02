Patricia Cardy, mother of murdered school girl Jennifer Cardy, will be laid to rest on Thursday

Patricia, who died peacefully in hospital on Friday at the age of 73, was a mother of four as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother.

The Ballinderry woman, who was married to Andy, said Christian faith had sustained her family after losing Jennifer.

Her nine-year-old daughter had been cycling to a friend’s house a short distance from where she lived in Ballinderry when she was abducted.

Jennifer Cardy who disappeared from Ballinderry in August 1981, while cycling to a friend's house. Her bicycle was later discovered in a field close to her home. Six days later and following a huge search operation, her body was found at a dam near Hillsborough. Pacemaker Press 27/10/2011

The family spent 30 years waiting for justice, until 2011 when Black was finally found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer.

Black had previously been convicted in 1994 of the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell, 11, Caroline Hogg, five, and Sarah Harper, 10, in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds.

He died, aged 68, in Maghaberry in 2016.

In an interview with the News Letter’s sister paper – the Ulster Star – Patricia, shortly after Black had been found guilty of killing Jennifer, said faith and a strong close knit family have helped them get through each day since Jennifer was abducted on August 12, 1981.

She said: “I became a Christian when I was 21. What has helped me through is God gives us lovely things and terrible things but one thing that God also gives us, is grace. He gives us the ability to get through and helps us get on with our life.

“Sometimes it is a fight but that is what being a Christian is all about.

“We will miss Jennifer each and every day until we meet her again and I firmly believe that I will meet her again.”

Last year Patricia published her memoir ‘There Came A Day’ about the day of Jennifer’s disappearance, her discovery six days later, and the rest of her life coping with the loss.

A service of thanksgiving for Patricia’s life will take place in Hillsborough Elim Church (Hope Church), Moira Road, Hillsborough tomorrow at 11.30am.

She will be laid to rest afterwards at Portmore Cemetery alongside her daughter Jennifer.

The family has asked for no flowers, instead donations can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship care of Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn.

