Funeral details released for both young people who died after attending Emerge music festival in Belfast

Funeral details have been released for both of the people who died after attending the Emerge dance music festival in Belfast.

The 17-year-old victim has been named as Mia Keevan from Co Tipperary.

Police said she "became unwell" at the festival and died in hospital on Sunday.

An online fundraiser has now been set up to assist her bereaved family (details below).

Meanwhile it had earlier been confirmed that a man in his mid-20s, Trae Keenan from Co Down, had died the day after attending the Saturday edition of the festival.

Emergency services were called to an address in central Belfast on the Sunday morning and took him to hospital, but he did not survive.

Police have said that in his case, "enquiries are ongoing".

Belfast City Council, which owns Boucher Playing Fields where the festival was held over three stages on Saturday and Sunday, voiced its condolances, but said it could not comment further due to the police investigation.

Attempts to obtain a comment from the festival organisers have so far been unsuccessful.

According to a funeral notice posted online for Ms Keevan, she was from Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary.

It states: "She had big dreams and an even bigger heart.

"Her infectious laugh, feisty attitude, and ability to make anyone smile will never be forgotten.

"Mia will be forever loved and sadly missed by her mother Debbie, sisters Kyah, Jade and Sophia also Philly who held a special place in her life; her grandparents Marie and Eddie, Angela and Noel, and Tonnie; her boyfriend Jack; sisters’ partners Jamie and Nathan; best friends Ella, Jayden and Keeley; aunts, uncles, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

"Predeceased by her father Alan and her aunt Jacinta. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

It states that she will be reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm, with her funeral mass at 10.30am the next day in St Nicholas' Church, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery.

It ends by saying: "Family have requested that mourners attending Mia's funeral to wear light/bright coloured clothing."

A webpage has been set up on the site GoFundMe to collect donations for her family (see this link: shorturl.at/HYQxi).

The webpage states: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of Mia. A bright, fun and much loved girl who touched the hearts of anyone that knew her.

"Mia was such an outgoing person and lit up everyone room she walked into.

"Her laughter and warmth will never be forgotten by those lucky enough to have known her.

"At this difficult time we are coming together to support Mia’s Family with the unexpected costs they face and to give them space to grieve without added financial worry."

It has already surpassed its 15,000 Euro target. As of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, the tally stood at just under 19,000 Euro.

Meanwhile, Mr Keenan's remains will leave his late home 21 Burrendale Park Close in Newcastle on Friday at 9am to arrive at Our Lady of the Assumption Church Newcastle for 10am requiem mass, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery Bryansford.

Mr Keenan had been a father of one.

His sister Shanice had told the Irish News that he had previously had heart and asthma problems.