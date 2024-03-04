Funeral due this Thursday for Samuel Stewart - one of the victims of the double fatal Co Antrim crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Samuel Stewart, 37, was driving an Audi A6 when it crashed, killing him and a woman in her 20s who was in a Volkswagen Golf. Another car, a Citroen Volcane, was also involved.

The woman killed was initially named as Leah Skillen, though the name Leah Ferguson has also been used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her mother, Nicola Skillen, wrote online that “all our hearts are completely broken”.

Samuel Stewart

Her funeral details have yet to be released.

Mr Stewart’s funeral will be at his parents’ home at 33 Hopewell Screscent on Thursday, March 7, at 11.30pm, proceeding afterwards to Roselawn.