Funeral due this Thursday for Samuel Stewart - one of the victims of the double fatal Co Antrim crash
Samuel Stewart, 37, was driving an Audi A6 when it crashed, killing him and a woman in her 20s who was in a Volkswagen Golf. Another car, a Citroen Volcane, was also involved.
The woman killed was initially named as Leah Skillen, though the name Leah Ferguson has also been used.
Her mother, Nicola Skillen, wrote online that “all our hearts are completely broken”.
Her funeral details have yet to be released.
Mr Stewart’s funeral will be at his parents’ home at 33 Hopewell Screscent on Thursday, March 7, at 11.30pm, proceeding afterwards to Roselawn.
A death notice described him as “beloved son of Samuel and Margaret, devoted father of Laurice, Dakota and Jay and cherished brother of Jolene, Ian and Neil”.