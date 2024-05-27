Funeral service for young stock car champion Jack Morrow held in Co Down

Jack Morrow - Junior Productions UK Facebook

​The funeral of junior motor racing champion Jack Morrow has taken place in Co Down.

The 17-year-old was killed as a result of a single-vehicle collision close to Rathfriland in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Morrow was a talented stock car competitor and well-known within the stock car fraternity.

His funeral took place at First Rathfriland Presbyterian Church on Monday afternoon.

Stephen Carmichael - family photo

Just ahead of the funeral, a family member posted a poignant message on social media, saying: “Today we lay our precious nephew and cousin Jack Morrow to rest. Jack we love you and will miss you always.”

Also on social media, DMC Race Promotions described him as“a quiet, unassuming lad who let his driving on the track do the talking”.

The post added: “A multiple winner in Ninja Karts, it was when he moved up to the Junior Productions formula that he really stood out. He quickly became the driver to beat in the class and remained there until the end of his Juniors career. British champion, Irish champion, Irish Open champion, NI Points champion and Scottish Open champion were just some of the accolades he gathered during his time in the formula.

“Everyone at DMC Race Promotions would like to send our deepest condolences to Jack’s parents Andrew and Jill, his sister Amy, the wider family circle and all his friends at this very difficult time.”

The funeral details of another weekend road victim, Stephen Carmichael, were also posted online on Monday.

Mr Carmichael, 33 and from the Ballyclare area, was killed as a result of a collision on the Ballyrobert Road in the town shortly before midnight on Saturday.

He was a member of the Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band.

A notice on the Funeraltimes website said Mr Carmichael had “passed away suddenly as the result of an accident, 26 May 2024”.

The notice described Mr Carmichael as the “loving and devoted husband of Vicky, loving daddy of Leah, Brooke, and Junior. Precious son of Richard. Loving wee bro to Jacqui, Jeanette, Noreen, Realana, Richard and Andrew. Son-in-law to Adrian and Tracey,” and added: “A Service of Thanksgiving for Stephen’s life will be held in S & J Irvine Funeral Home, 48 Rashee Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9HJ on Wednesday 29 May 2024 at 2.00pm followed by interment in Rashee Cemetery.”

Among the many online tributes to Mr Carmichael, on friend said: “Absolute gentleman. You never know when you last get to speak to someone! Rest easy mate, you will be missed by many.”

Another said: “Devastating news. What a decent guy who would have went out of his way to help anyone”.

On Friday evening, police said a man in his 60s had died following a traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass that took place shortly after 6.30pm.

Another serious collision also occurred on Sunday, which left a woman, aged in her 60s, in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the two-vehicle crash took place on the Comber Road in Newtownards around 1.30pm.