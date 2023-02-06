Funeral takes place for devoted wife and mother who was a ' kind & thoughtful friend to many in our school community'

The Co Tyrone woman, who was Carberry to her maiden name, was buried after Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore.

A post on Blessed Patrick O'Loughran PS - Parent Support Group Facebook page tells of their devastation at her February 2 passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are absolutely devastated at the sudden death of Lauren Hetherington RIP, mummy of current pupils Matilda & Tobie & younger daughter, Dottie , dearly beloved wife of Gareth, daughter of Ann & Barry (RIP) Carberry, sister of Jonathan, Christopher & Jessica,” says a post.

"Lauren was a familiar & friendly face to all at BPOL. Every morning & afternoon she happily chatted to all she encountered. Her bubbly & genuinely friendly personality endeared her to all.

"Lauren’s positivity, appreciation, humour & concern for those around her was exemplary.

"She was a kind & thoughtful friend to many in our school community- pupils, parents & staff alike.

"She was always sending thoughtful texts, emails, cards & gifts- to be treasured forever. x”

Lauren Hetherington

The post adds that Lauren was “always willing to help out with PSG events & step in whenever needed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was a much loved friend to many of our PSG members.

"Nothing was ever too much bother to her.

"When we needed someone to sort out the Christmas lights in the village last December Lauren organised it.

"When we needed our stage lighting fixed before our Christmas plays it was Lauren who sorted it - it was very fortunate that she was married to (the much loved) & very talented electrician, Gareth!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lauren was a perfectionist- she lived her life to a very high standard. Every act was carried out with care & thoughtfulness.

"She was devoted to her family.

"Her children were her pride & joy.

"She was a devoted wife & daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was the most amazing & attentive friend.

"The BPOL community will always be there for Gareth, Matilda, Tobie, Dottie & Ann.

"We thank God for her friendship, her laughter, her kind & gentle soul.

"We have been privileged to have had her in our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We offer our deepest condolences to all that loved Lauren.

"Rest in peace, Lauren, our dear friend. x”

A post on Funeral Times described Lauren as the beloved wife of Gareth and the devoted mother of Matilda, Tobie and Dottie, daughter of Anne and the late Barry Carberry and sister of Jonathan, Christopher and Jessica.

It had asked that ‘because of the young children in our family we respectfully ask that the wake is private for family and close friends only please’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute on Galbally Pearses said: “Lauren Hetherington R.I.P.

"Piarsaigh an Ghallbhaile CLG are deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Lauren and wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy to her husband Gareth, to their children Matilda, Tobie and Dottie, to the much wider Hetherington and Carberry families and to her many close friends and neighbours.

"We assure each of you that we will keep you very much in our thoughts and prayers in these difficult days.