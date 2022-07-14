Funeral taking place later for tragic John Steele in own home - JustGiving page for funeral expensesalmost hits £9,000

Funeral Times says Mr Steele who died “suddenly” is the dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie and dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee.
A service for Mr Steele - a window cleaner in the Co antrim town - will be held today (July 14) at 2pm in his home in Lindara Drive in Larne before moving to Larne Cemetery.
The death notice added: “He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”
Mr Steele fell to his death from the top of a 50-foot pyre in Antiville on Saturday night.
The record breaking bonfire for height that was lit in Craigyhill in Larne was dedicated to the memory of Mr Steele.
A JustGivingfor Mr Steele has just hit almost £9,000.
The fundraiser, set up by Gillian Hyslop had initally had a target of £5,500.
A message on the page said: "A dark cloud is over our wee town at the passing of John Steele after a tragic accident at Antiville bonfire last night. No one is ever prepared for that news to come to your door. So ive set this up in the hope that people will donate no matter how big or small , to take off a bit of financial pressure for the family as they begin to make arrangements for Johns funeral. The whole town is shook at this devastating news and our hearts go out to Artie , Jackie, Kitty, his 2 daughters Caitlin and Macy-Lee, Catrina and the whole family circle. You will be sorely missed John YNWA XX"
Tributes paid to tragic John Steele
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:36