GAA club rejects claim of ‘objections’ to PSNI participation

PSNI Gaelic football. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

The Clann na Banna club in Banbridge said the withdrawal of the PSNI’s St Michael’s team from its ‘dads and lads’ event this weekend was “solely their decision”.

The Belfast Telegraph reported on Thursday that players on opposing teams had expressed their objection to “the peelers being involved,” and that was enough for the PSNI to pull out at short notice.

A PSNI player is quoted in the article saying: “It’s all a bit of a throwback to the early 2000s and is really disappointing.”

The report also said the PSNI team members decided “it was too much of a risk and pulled out”.

Teams from Armagh, Louth and Down had signalled their intention to play.

The historical GAA ban on members of the police and other security forces was eventually lifted in 2001, just weeks after the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Down was the only one of the six Northern Ireland counties to support the removal of the ban at that time.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Banbridge club said: “The Clann na Banna club invited St Michael’s PSNI team to participate in our dads and lads tournament this weekend.

“The tournament was discussed at an Executive meeting earlier this week and after all participating teams were confirmed it was agreed that all teams should be advised of the participating of the St Michael’s team – this was to avoid any confusion with a Co Down GAA club of the same name. When advised of this the St Michael’s team withdrew from the tournament.”

The statement adds: “Contrary to some media reports, Clann na Banna club wish to make it absolutely clear that no participating team objected to the participation of St Michael’s. Their decision to withdraw from the tournament was solely their decision.”

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart has expressed disappointment at the PSNI team’s withdrawal.

“The objections to the PSNI team may not have been coming from a majority of opposition players, but even the actions of a small number need to be challenged and it clearly indicates that an issue exists,” she said.

She added: “The question must still be asked whether there is a will to challenge such behaviour from within civic and political nationalism. All too often they have been silent when other unacceptable incidents have occurred, including repeated incidents where terrorism is glorified”.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI said its GAA team was invited to play in the ‘one day blitz’ event at Banbridge, however “following consideration of a range of factors, a decision was taken to withdraw from the tournament”.