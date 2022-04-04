After facing an intense grilling on all the issues of the day, BBC Talkback asked Mr Allister today to disclose something about himself that most people wouldn’t know - something the broadcaster said they were going to put to all the party leaders.

Never stuck for a second throughout the rest of the interview - on questions ranging from the NI Protocol, to mandatory coalition, power sharing and conversation therapy - the normally polished lawyer confessed: “That is the most difficult question you have asked me”.

However he did come out with a surprise nugget about his connection to soccer legend George Best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUV leader Jim Allister disclosed a surprising link to soccer legend George Best during an election grilling on BBC Talkback today.

“Probably a lot of people don’t know that when I was a small boy living on a small farm just outside Crossgar, George Best and his family and the Withers family as well [his mother’s family] had a country summer cottage just beside us,” he said.

“George Best, not that I knew the star that he would become, used to play football, in our farmyard. So I have that small claim to fame, that I knew George Best before a lot of people.”

Asked if he tackled the legendy, Mr Allister replied: “I was much wiser than that.”

He did not actually say whether he kicked a ball around with Best, although it would appear that George would have been around seven years older than the TUV leader, so if they did, perhaps the soccer idol may have gone easy on the young Mr Allister.

MORE NEWS:

Garda-IRA collusion question: ‘Refusal of Legacy Inquest for my brother confirms Dublin-IRA are untouchable for Troubles’

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry