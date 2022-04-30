Grand Opera House Belfast: what live shows are on at Northern Ireland's most iconic theatre in May 2022?

In the heart of Belfast city centre lies Northern Ireland's most iconic theatre, the Grand Opera House.

With a newly restored auditorium and a stunningly transformed foyer, the Grand Opera House is more popular than ever.

What theatre productions and musicals are on at the Grand Opera House in May?

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Those who want to see Disney’s magical musical must act fast with the last two shows being on Sunday May 1 - at 1pm and 5pm.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is about three orphaned children (the Rawlin) who are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price.

They soon discover that Price is a trainee witch, armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed.

The children encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road.

Tickets range from £27 to £49.50 - depending whether you sit in the Stalls, the Grand Circle, the Upper Circle or the Gods section on the third floor.

West Side Story

West Side Story is about two young lovers, from different backgrounds, who are caught between prejudice and two warring street gangs.

It is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time.

This is an amateur production of the West Side Story presented by Ulster Operatic Company, taking place on Tuesday May 10 (7:30pm) and Saturday May 14 (2:30pm).

Tickets range from £17.50 to £37 - depending on whether you sit in the Stalls, the Grand Circle, the Upper Circle or the Gods section on the third floor.

Gangsta Granny Live on Stage

Gangsta Granny is about a young boy called Ben, who goes to stay with his Granny on a Friday night.

Ben thinks his sleepover is going to be so boring, until he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.

Gangsta Granny Live on Stage has ten shows over five days - Wednesday May 18 to Sunday May 22.

Wednesday has a 7pm show, Thursday has a 1:30pm and a 7pm show, Friday has a 10:30am and a 7pm show, Saturday has a 10:30am, a 2:30pm and a 7pm show, and Sunday has an 11am and a 3pm show.

An extra show was added on Saturday based on a phenomenal demand for this award-winning West End production.

Tickets range from £23.50 to £25.50 - depending on whether you sit in the Stalls, the Grand Circle, the Upper Circle or the Gods section on the third floor.

The Cher Show

The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s rise to fame, from a young kid with big dreams, to the dizzying heights of global stardom.

From the writer of Jersey Boys, this new musical has three West End stars playing the role of the Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning Cher.

Get ready to hear some of her biggest hits - including The Shoop Shoop Song, I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Strong Enough and Believe.

There are seven shows to honour the Queen of sass, between Tuesday May 24 and Saturday May 28.

There is a 7:30pm show each day, with an extra 2:30pm show on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets range from £19.50 to £49.50 - depending on whether you sit in the Stalls, the Grand Circle, the Upper Circle or the Gods section on the third floor.

What else is on at the Grand Opera House in May?

Alongside a wide range of popular theatre productions, you can also book tours of the newly renovated Grand Opera House. The tours take place on May 5, 6 and 7.

With tickets only costing £11.25, theatre goers can choose between a 10.00am, 11.30am, 2.00pm and 3.30pm tour.