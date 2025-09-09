Have your say on new leisure and well-being facilities in Coleraine
That’s exactly what Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to know – and you can give your opinion either online via a survey or in person at two drop-in sessions.
A consultation process is now open and will run until October 1.
The project, which forms part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, aims to design a new, modern, and fit-for-purpose leisure centre on the existing Railway Road site.
informal community drop-in sessions will take place on Wednesday, September 10 from 12pm - 2pm and 3pm - 5pm, and Thursday, September 18 from 4pm - 7pm.
To compete the consultation survey please visit: https://arcg.is/1W4W4G5
An easy read version of the consultation is also available here: CLWC Easy Read
Anyone who does not have access to a smartphone or a computer, can call into Coleraine Leisure Centre to complete a written survey or telephone 028 7034 7202 to request a hard copy by post.
For more information on the project, including proposed designs click here