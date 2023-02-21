It says that the 57-year-old ‘died peacefully at hospital 19th February 2023 surrounded by his loving family’.

The death notice adds that he is the ‘beloved father of Lauren, Ellen and Patrick, loving brother of Cathy and partner of Charlotte’.

It adds: ‘Henry is reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Home 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX until removal on Saturday 25th February at 1.30pm to arrive at his sister’s residence 27 Upper Stanfield Street for 2.00pm.

‘A short service will be held outside the house on Tuesday 28th at 11.00am followed by a service at O’Kanes Funeral Home at 12.00pm.

"This service can be viewed live on O’Kanes website.”

Henry will be interred afterwards in Roselawn Cemetery.

He will be missed by ‘his loving children, sister, Cathy, her partner Chris and Charlotte’.