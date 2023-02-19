Henry McDonald death: Cliftonville mourns one of Solitude's familiar faces

Henry McDonald, a long-time reporter for The Guardian and The Observer in England, joined the News Letter about a year ago.

He died today from cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from the Markets on the south side of Belfast city centre, he had supported north Belfast side Cliftonville since the 1970s, and recounted some of his experiences in his memoir ‘Colours’.

The club said tonight: “Cliftonville Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the death of long-time supporter Henry McDonald.

“A respected journalist and author of some repute, Henry was a regular face at Solitude across many decades and, indeed, did not let his recent battle with illness keep him away from supporting his beloved Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Henry’s family and many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Among those commenting was @TheBlueSea1872, who said: “Sorry to hear this. Great author and wasn't afraid to shoot from the hip. Loved his Colours book, especially about his experiences following the Reds in the late 70s.”

Henry McDonald on matchday

@HaskinsIvor said: “I used to buy The Observer religiously & always looked forward to Henry's column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've bought a good few of his books & enjoyed those too.

"Lately I liked his tweets about Everton & Cliftonville as they were very relatable to my own teams. RIP.”

@blueburritto said: “Loved his club… a great man who was very passionate about our league… will be sadly missed.”