Henry McDonald: tributes pour in following death of journalist and author

Stephen Nolan

"A respected journalist and author of some repute, Henry was a regular face at Solitude across many decades and, indeed, did not let his recent battle with illness keep him away from supporting his beloved Reds.”

Tributes were also pouring in last night from Henry's fellow journalists, writers and political commentators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadcaster Stephen Nolan tweeted: “I am very sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald. Henry was an outstanding journalist & an honourable man. Sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.”

David Blevins of Sky News tweeted: “They don’t make journalists like Henry McDonald anymore. He fought bravely and has been taken from us way too soon.”

Journalist Suzanne Breen described her friend as “brimming with character, curiosity, talent & a commitment to truth-telling no matter who it upset."

She added: “His breadth of knowledge was breath-taking. They don't make many like that nowadays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Media commentator and journalist Nick Garbutt said: “Oh no ! An incredible talent, and a good mate.

" I only re-read his INLA book a week or so back. Such a great writer, such a great guy and such a sad loss.”

Media commentator and journalist Nick Garbutt said: “Oh no ! An incredible talent, and a good mate.

" I only re-read his INLA book a week or so back. Such a great writer, such a great guy and such a sad loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Media commentator and journalist Nick Garbutt said: “Oh no ! An incredible talent, and a good mate.

" I only re-read his INLA book a week or so back. Such a great

David Blevins of Sky News tweeted: “They don’t make journalists like Henry McDonald anymore. He fought bravely and has been taken from us way too soon.”

Journalist Suzanne Breen described her friend as “brimming with character, curiosity, talent & a commitment to truth-telling no matter who it upset."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “His breadth of knowledge was breath-taking. They don't make many like that nowadays.”