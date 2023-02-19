Alan Rusbridger edited the national daily paper from 1995 to 2015, during most of the span the late Belfast reporter spent there.

Henry had joined The Observer (The Guardian’s sister paper, published on Sundays) in 1997, and The Guardian itself in about 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night Mr Rusbridger said: “Henry was a decent, straight reporter covering a story where such qualities really mattered.

"He covered situations involving life and death in a way that was both trusted and accurate.

"These are the fundamentals of good journalism, which maybe we have been too slow fully to appreciate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the work Henry did during that period, besides reporting for the paper, was to pen a biography of David Trimble, published in 2001.

He covered both Northern Ireland and the Republic for The Guardian, and in an interview with Northern Irish business-and-policy magazine Agenda NI in 2010, he was asked “how does the Guardian’s left-liberal viewpoint influence how it covers Northern Ireland?”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th February 2023 File picture of Belfast journalist Henry McDonald who died today. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“Reportage is reportage,” was Henry’s quoted reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn’t change because of the paper’s left-liberal editorial line...

“The key thing though is to be wedded to truth or at least track the truth as closely as possible, even when the truth is uncomfortable.