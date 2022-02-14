What do you say in a Valentine's card? Here are 14 romantic, funny and sentimental messages for your loved one
Valentine's Day is here and we've put together the best messages to write in your Valentine's Day card.
Getting the perfect message for your Valentine's Day card can be tricky, but thankfully, that's where we step in.
To help you write the ideal Valentine's Day card this year, we've put together 14 messages to choose from your loved one.
Romantic Valentine's Day messages
A romantic message doesn't have to be over the top, a simple message is all it takes to show your loved one how much they mean to you.
Here are four romantic messages below:
'Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you.'
'Be with me, darling, early and late.' John Frederick Nims
'All I ever wanted was to sit by a fire with someone who wanted me in measure the same to my wanting. To want to make a fire with someone, with you, was all.' – Katie Ford
'You are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing.' – E.E. Cummings
Funny Valentine's Day messages
There's nothing better than a message that makes you laugh out loud.
A funny message that touches on how you met, your partner's favourite meme, comedy show or a personal joke always performs well.
Here are seven funny messages below:
'I'd still swipe right on you.'
'You stole my heart. Now I steal the covers.'
'Let's spend the rest of our lives fighting over what to watch on Netflix together.'
'Roses are red. Violets are blue. This pandemic sucks, but I'm glad I have you.'
'Besides cheese, you're my favourite.'
'Here's to being my emergency contact someday.'
'Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checkin’ you out.'
Sentimental Valentine's Day messages
In this message touch on a moment that you shared together, such as your first kiss, your favourite film or the pet names you call each other.
Here are three sentimental messages below:
'I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.' from The Notebook
To me, you are perfect.' from Love, Actually.
'In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you.' Virginia Woolf
