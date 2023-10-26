All Sections
Live

Here are some Halloween events taking place in Northern Ireland - see what suits your family

For some it is the ‘best time of the year’ with Halloween parties and dressing up as school takes a few days off and a moment to breathe.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
But with the break comes with the need for parents to entertain their children – from toddlers to teens.

Here are a selection of events taking place around Northern Ireland that may appeal to you...

Here are a few events to entertain your family in Northern Ireland over Halloween 2023

