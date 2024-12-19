World renowned hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty are being welcomed home from the US tonight with a sell out night of music and worship at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The Grammy-nominated Lisburn couple behind global Christian anthems like “In Christ Alone”, flew in on Wednesday night for back-to-back Home for Christmas concerts on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 December 2024.

The events mark the largest Christian concerts ever held at the SSE Arena.

The events follow the Gettys’ US Christmas tour, which concluded with a major milestone—their 10th annual performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Belfast's two concerts also feature the new Irish Orchestra and Choir along with special guests acclaimed singer-songwriter Blessing Offor, Christian band We Are Messengers, renowned theologian John Lennox and poet Malcolm Guite.

Speaking to the Newsletter a few hours before the opening sell-out night at the SSE, Keith explained the biggest differences he notices when he comes back to NI from the US.

"The people are funnier and the fish and chips are better - plus I think we sing better as well," he said.

The Lisburn man says that his music is very much "of the soil" in Northern Ireland and could not have come from any other country.

"Our music sounds like it's Northern Irish - it sounds Irish or Scots Irish. For too long people here have tried to sound British or European or American, when our melodies are, in my opinion, the best ones for group singing.

"Secondly, it comes from my upbringing - being excited about faith and Bible study as a missional Christian; Northern Ireland has sent more people to the mission field per head of population than any country in the world for over a century. And that is something that I grew up with."

But what is there really to sing about when the world seems to be sinking under the weight of wars, famine, poverty, pandemics and environmental woes?

In his view that is "a great question".

He replied: "At Christmas we remember Jesus coming to earth as a child; He came to the Middle East as a colored refugee at a time of great war and great corruption and leadership, and he was fighting for his life while pursued by King Herod.

"So it is a story of Jesus who comes into the middle of our mess and that's the beauty of the story.

Pressed on why any of that offers anyone hope in such troubled times, he added: "It gives us incredible hope that whatever happens, Jesus has offered a way for all of us - in His birth, life and teachings, but also in His death and resurrection.

"We must remember that he was the perfect man who was unjustly tried, suffered and was killed before his resurrection; In all that he points us to life beyond this life, and that's why we are singing

