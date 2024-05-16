Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just one bag of donated clothing can help provide 210 school meals for children in poverty, the charity behind a new Larne shop has said.

Hope365 opened its new HopeHub store at 69-71 Main Steet, Larne earlier in May. The organisation works to rescue street kids and other vulnerable children – some as young as five or six years old - in Shashemene, Ethiopia.

Hope365 was founded in 2015 by Ballyeaston man, Michael Holmes. “My background was in design until I was about 40, when I arrived at a major crossroads in my career and transferred to the charity sector. This took me to all parts of the world, but eventually to Ethiopia,” Michael said. “The poverty I saw there was worse than anywhere else; people do not realise the desperate plight these children are in.

"The local government there approached me and asked if we could do anything to help with the problem of so many kids being on the streets.”

Hope365 opened its new HopeHub store at 69-71 Main Steet, Larne earlier in May. Photo: Michael Holmes

Since its foundation, the charity has established schools for 400 children, as well as three homes for orphaned children on the streets. Much of the organisation’s work is funded by income from its three retail stores in Ballyclare, at The Junction, Antrim, and the newest premises in Larne.

“We replicate as closely as possible the quality of the shopping experience of major High Street stores, causing many customers to ask us if this is really a charity shop!” Michael added. “There is an entire ‘Pound Wall’ dedicated to men’s and ladies’ fashions – all in excellent condition – and all priced at £1. There is also a large selection of kids clothes priced at 50p with a wide selection of toys and children’s books also available."

HopeHub’s Larne manager is Kathryn McCartney, who was previously assistant manager in the Ballyclare store where customers frequently asked if a similar ‘Hub’ could be opened in Larne. “Sustainable shopping is such a big thing for people of my generation, and I’d really encourage people of all ages to call in and join the ‘Reuse Revolution’,” she added.

As well as welcoming new customers, Kathryn is also keen to build a strong team of volunteers; anyone who is interested is invited to visit the store and and ask for a volunteer form. Alternatively, visit www.hope365.life where online volunteer forms can be completed.

Debiyso, the very first child rescued by Hope365, is studying hard and aiming for third level education. He is pictured last year showing course work to Hope365 Chief Executive Michael Holmes. Photo: Michael Holmes

Speaking about the impact Hope365 has had, Michael said: “It’s beyond belief to see the transformation in the lives of children who didn’t even own a pair of shoes now living in family styled homes for orphans and in their final few years of high school, aiming for third level education and wanting to become doctors, teachers or pastors. This just wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many people in Northern Ireland, including everyone who donates to, or shops in, one of our bright modern shops.”

Donated items of clothes, books, toys, bric-a-brac etc can be made by using the loading bay outside the front door of the Larne store, and dropping them into the well labelled donations bays.