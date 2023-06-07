World Refugee Day was instantiated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.

It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

Its aim is thereby to shine a light on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees, helping to mobilise political will and resources so that refugees can not only survive but also thrive.

According to the UN, 8.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. You can help them in their plight to reach sanctuary by making a donation to the UN ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20

While it is important to protect and improve the lives of refugees every single day, international days like World Refugee Day help to focus global attention on the plight of those fleeing conflict or persecution.

According to UN statistics, there are 100 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, and tens of thousands fleeing for their lives every day. The UNCHR see World Refugee Day as an opportionity to champion the rights of refugees to seek safety, build support for their economic and social inclusion, and advocate solutions for their plight.

The annual focus on the displaced is particularly timely as refugee crises around the world are intensifying, from the Horn of Africa to Eastern Europe.

Since Russia’s invasion of UKraine in late February 2022 the ongoing war has resulted in an estimated over 8.2 million refugees seeking shelter across Europe.

According to statistics from the UK Government fewer than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees forced from their homes by war are legally living in Northern Ireland.

As of February 20, 2023, UK Councils have helped 163,500 Ukrainians settle in the UK.

This has included 47,800 arrivals via the Ukraine Family Scheme and 115,800 arrivals via the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UNCHR: “While prospects may look bleak today, we know that genuine, lasting peace must be based on the Charter [of the United Nations] and international law. The longer the fighting continues, the more difficult this work will be. We don’t have a moment to lose.”

He added: “War is not the solution. War is the problem.”

Who are the faces of refugees?

They are grandparents, mothers, and fathers who risk everything to keep their children safe.

Many of them are children with big dreams despite the immense struggles they face.

They’re students, leaders, mechanics, farmers, hairdressers, educators, business owners, and artists, all trying to find a better future. There are several ways you can help the UN protect people forced to flee Ukraine and other devastated regions across the globe. Consider making a donation and in doing so you will be helping to make the world a more welcoming place for people forced into the hugely traumatic experience of being forced to flee their homes in the midst of fame, war or crisis.