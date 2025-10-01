Ian Milne: Funeral details released for undertaker and 'absolute gentleman who walked beside families during their darkest days’

Funeral details have now been published for Ian Ferguson Milne who ‘died suddenly at home in Banbridge on September 28.

A death notice in Funeral Times also describes him as the ‘Fiancé of Susan’ and that he is ‘sorely missed by Valerie, children Stuart (Natasha), Rebecca (Connor), and Andrew (Sarah) also a much loved granda (dandan) of Sophia’.

It adds that a book of condolence has been opened in each of his offices for anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy. It adds: ‘Family and friends will we made welcome throughout the week at the following locations, Portadown Funeral Home Tuesday 5pm – 9pm, Lurgan Funeral Home Wednesday 5pm – 8pm, Banbridge Funeral Home Thursday 5pm – 8pm’.

And a service of thanksgiving will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Banbridge on Friday at 1pm.

Ian Milne

The notice adds that the service will be available to view later via https://www.youtube.com/@bchurch-spc/videos

‘A service of committal will be held in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium on Monday 6th October at 9.30am,’ the death notice says.

‘Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate 02838338888.

‘Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family. "What a friend we have in Jesus."’

Tributes to Mr Milne have described him as 'an absolute gentleman who walked beside families during their darkest days’.

An initial statement from his business, Milne Funeral Services, said that it was “with extremely heavy hearts we share the tragic news of Ian's passing” which happened "suddenly at home in Banbridge" on Sunday.

Mr Milne joined the RUC in the late 1970s and went on to work as an auctioneer, estate agent and prison officer.

For the last 25 years he had run his funeral directors business with offices in Portadown, Banbridge and Lurgan.

In 2020 he published a book lifting the lid on how he had also led a secret double life as a mediator who almost secured a deal between the two sides during the Drumcree parading dispute.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her shock at his death, having received a text message from Mr Milne at 4:10pm on the day he passed away.

"You really don’t know the day or the hour," she said.

"At 4.10pm today I received the last message I will ever receive from Ian Milne.

"He and I over the weekend had spoken three times as he helped families navigate some difficulties in their own grief journey.

"Little did we know this would be the last. My thoughts are with the Milne family. To the boys and his fiancé as they now walk the path they have helped so many with."