IN PICTURES: John Rogers, former manager of Van Morrison, laid to rest

The funeral of John Rogers, a local music promoter and former personal manager to Van Morrison, who passed away this week took place on Wednesday 25 January in 1st Comber Presbyterian Church followed by committal in Comber Cemetery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mr Rogers, a promoter of some 50 years, died suddenly in hospital on Wednesday.

Many well known faces from the world of entertainment attended his funeral including singer Brian Kennedy, DJ Johnny Hero, journalist and actor Ivan Little, and broadcasters Mike Edgar and Robin Elliott.

The east Belfast man, who later moved to Comber, is survived by his wife Wilma, children Alan and Karen, six grandchildren and wider family circle.

The Belfast-based events manager worked in Northern Ireland’s music industry for over half a century, including alongside Sir Van Morrison for over 30 years. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In a post on social media, Sir Van said: "I'm very saddened to hear the news of the passing of John Rogers. Heartfelt condolences to Wilma and the family."

Brian Kennedy said: “For some of the most exciting moments in my musical life, John was right there. We just became friends, he became my promoter and I had been doing shows with him for years now.

"He should have written a book – the stories that he has about tours he did with people like Rory Gallagher and Thin Lizzy, and of course, all the years he had with Van – it wouldn’t matter whose name came up, he had probably toured with them, met them or helped them in some way.

"We’ll never see the likes of him again, he was extraordinary. I want to send all my love to his wife Wilma and the family.”

Chris Roddy pictured at the funeral in Comber. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Johnny Hero said: “There won't be too many people on the entertainment scene that don't know John Rogers. A promoter, publicist and manager. An absolute one-off. He was my mate. I'll miss him terribly.”

DJ Johnny Hero pictured at the funeral in Comber. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Robin Elliott pictured at the funeral in Comber. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ivan Little pictured at the funeral in Comber. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mike Edgar pictured at the funeral in Comber. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

