Increased concern for missing 15-year-old schoolboy

Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing 15-year-old Henry McColgan.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:26 am

The youngster has not been seen since September 21.

He went missing from the Waterside Area of Londonderry.

Henry is 5ft 8ins tall and has dirty fair hair.

Missing Henry McColgan

A PSNI online appeal adds: "If you have any information on Henrys whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1021 of 23/09/22".

