Increased concern for missing 15-year-old schoolboy
Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing 15-year-old Henry McColgan.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:26 am
The youngster has not been seen since September 21.
He went missing from the Waterside Area of Londonderry.
Henry is 5ft 8ins tall and has dirty fair hair.
Most Popular
-
1
Intimidation fears after masked men appear on streets of Carrick
-
2
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is slammed for his ‘delight’ at census findings showing Catholics are now largest group in Northern Ireland
-
3
Ben Lowry: Protestant population has fallen in Northern Ireland in part because they were early to secularism
A PSNI online appeal adds: "If you have any information on Henrys whereabouts, please call 101 quoting serial 1021 of 23/09/22".