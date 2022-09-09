Irish nationalists’ praise for ‘gracious monarch’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin expressed the Irish Government’s “deepest sympathy” to the “British people on the loss of their beloved monarch”.

Mr Martin said: “The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era. Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour.

“That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.”

The Queen, along with Irish President Mary McAleese at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin in May 2011.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Martin said “our world is a poorer place for her passing,” and added: “Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said: “As President of Ireland, I recall the exceptional hospitality afforded to Sabina and myself by the Queen and the late Prince Philip on our four day State Visit to Britain in 2014.

“Together we celebrated the deeply personal interconnection between the Irish and British people, a connection embodied by the hundreds of thousands of families who have moved between our shores over the centuries.”

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said she wished to “acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community who will feel her loss deeply,”

She said: “I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands.”

Ms O’Neill added: “Having met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions alongside my colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, I appreciated both her warmth and courtesy.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said: “The Queen proved a powerful advocate and ally of those who believe in peace and reconciliation. I salute her contribution to the huge change that has evolved in recent years.

“Her death is a moment of heartbreak and pride for the British people. To them, and especially to Irish unionists”.