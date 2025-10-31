Jamaican living in Northern Ireland speaks of devastation at scenes emerging from Hurricane Melissa

A Jamaican woman now living in Northern Ireland has spoken of her devastation over this week's extraordinarily-powerful hurricane in the Caribbean.

Clover Watts said the scenes that have unfolded in her native land have been "horrendous".

She was speaking in the wake of Hurricane Melissa sweeping across Jamaica on Tuesday.

A rare Category Five hurricane, it brought winds of up to 185mph to the island, and battered Haiti and Cuba too.

Clover Watts told the News Letter is will likely take 'years' for Jamaica to fully recover

It has killed at least 19 people in Jamaica and at least 30 in Haiti.

In the wake of the storm, she told the News Letter she had difficulty contacting her parents and other relatives.

"I suspect there's lots of places don't have electricity, infrastructure's down, they're having network issues. So nobody's been answering," she said.

"My mother's family is from the side that has been hit the worst, in terms of St Elizabeth, Treasure Beach."

Buildings are seen damaged following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025 (photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hailing from Kingston, she has been in Northern Ireland for over 20 years.

She now works in HR for a finance firm, and lives in Lurgan.

As for what it is like watching the whole thing unfold from 6,000 miles away, the 60-year-old said: "It's awful. It's devastating.

"It's horrendous thinking about how Jamaica is going to recover - it's the worst hurricane they've had for many years.

"I was around, I remember, in 1988 for Hurricane Gilbert.

"I do remember how roofs were lifted off. It was back in the day when they had satellite dishes, and those were flying."

Melissa was even stronger than Gilbert as it crossed the island she said, and "some of the images are really awful".

She added: "The thing is that we had Hurricane Beryl not so long ago [another Category Five storm, which hit in late June 2024]. People are just recovering from that.

"To have Hurricane Melissa now just makes things worse.

"I know there's going to have to be some help from all the Jamaican diaspora and other friends of Jamaica in terms of relief."

The scale of the damage is "hard to take in" and it will be "years" before the country fully recovers.

Meanwhile it was revealed on Friday that the UK is to provide extra £5m to aid recovery from Hurricane Melissa, on top of a £2.5m support package announced earlier this week.

The money will be put towards sending humanitarian supplies to help those whose homes have been damaged and those without power, including more than 3,000 shelter kits and 1,500 solar-powered lanterns.

Some of the funding will also be used to match public donations up to £1m to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ appeal in support of Jamaica.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement: “More information is now coming through on the scale of devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, with homes damaged, roads blocked and lives lost.

“That is why the UK Government is now increasing our funding for humanitarian support to ensure we can get shelter kits, solar lamps and sanitation products to those who need it most.

“We will also use some of that funding to match public donations to the Red Cross appeal in support of Jamaica.”

The FCDO has urged all British nationals in Jamaica to register their presence and use commercial flights as their first port of call to leave the country in the wake of the storm, which officials say has left at least 19 people dead.

A specialist Rapid Deployment Team has arrived in Jamaica to provide consular assistance to affected British nationals, while Foreign Office teams are preparing flights to support British nationals who are unable to fly home commercially.

Seat costs for the flights will be based on standard commercial fares, the FCDO said, adding that it will prioritise the most vulnerable such as people with medical needs and children.

British nationals and their immediate family members – a partner, spouse or children under 18 years old – are eligible.