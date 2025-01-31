Jason Donovan is bringing his Doin' Fine tour to Belfast

Jason Donovan is bringing his Doin’ Fine 25 tour, billed as a ‘spectacular celebration of his remarkable career in music, theatre, TV and film,’ to Belfast this spring.

The Aussie star’s tour begins in February and include dates in major cities across the UK and Ireland, including Belfast’s Ulster Hall on April 6.

The show will take fans on a journey through Donovan’s 35 years of hits on stage and screen accompanied by his live band.

"I am really excited about this tour," said Jason, who played Scott Robinson in the hit Australian soap, Neighbours, during the 1980s.

"My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career. It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience."

Jason Donovan played Londonderry as part of the Radio One roadshow back in 1991, along with Take That and fellow Aussie star, Dannii Minogue.

Known for his versatility as an actor singer, and all-around entertainer, Jason Donovan, has captivated audiences worldwide. Doin' Fine 25 is a celebration following the legendary Doin’ Fine 90 tour, still vividly remembered by fans.

The 1990 tour followed a frenzied few years of success. Jason's debut single, ‘Nothing Can Divide Us’, shot to number 5 in the UK charts in September 1988. This was followed by the iconic duet with Kylie, ‘Especially For You’, which topped the charts for 14 weeks. The hype around Jason Donovan continued with his first solo UK number one, ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’, and the chart-topping album Ten Good Reasons in 1989.

Jason Donovan singing in Londonderry in 1991 as part of the Radio One Roadshow

From pop mania to the dazzle of London’s West End, Jason took on the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1991 production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, solidifying his status as a musical theatre legend. He has starred in massive shows like The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds, and Grease.