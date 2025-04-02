Jean Brown with her plaque and some of the teddies she knits for Lagan Valley Hospital

A 90-year-old woman from Belfast, who has spent years knitting handmade ‘trauma teddies’ for patients in Lagan Valley Hospital's Urgent Care Centre was recently celebrated for her remarkable kindness and dedication.

Jean Brown was presented with a special commemorative plaque by the Urgent Care Team to mark her 90th birthday.

Described as a ‘true hero’ of Health and Social Care, Jean is the grandmother of Jane Kernahan, a radiographer at Lagan Valley Hospital, making her connection to the hospital even more special.

Jean said: “I would like to thank my friends and everyone who has kindly donated or purchased wool to allow me to make these trauma teddies. It is lovely to know that these teddies bring such a smile to the children’s faces and to some of the elderly patients. It really makes it worthwhile!”

Some of the teddies Jean Brown has knitted for patients in Lagan Valley Hospital