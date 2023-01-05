Jennifer Hudson a fan of Northern Ireland fashion designer Hope Macaulay
Music superstar Jennifer Hudson has taken a Co Londonderry fashion designer to new heights by wearing a striking Hope Macaulay creation on her chat show.
The singer and Oscar winning actress broadcasts to a US and worldwide audience and is something of a fashion icon to many, so her endorsement of the Northern Ireland-based brand is a major boost.
It follows a number of other celebrities in the UK, including former Dr Who actress Billie Piper and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daly, recently sporting the glamorous north coast knitwear.
On Wednesday evening, Hope’s mum Lesley Macaulay proudly posted some photos on social media of ‘JHud’ in her daughter’s ‘ handiwork with the hashtags #proudmum and #superexcited.
Lesley said: “Loving 2023 so far!! Jennifer Hudson wearing Hope Macaulay on her Chat Show.”
Hope graduated from Ulster University just over four years ago and, from her studio in Coleraine, created a global brand.
Her instantly recognisable creations command premium prices, with the piece worn by Jennifer Hudson retailing at £350.
It is described on the www.hopemacaulay.com website as being “handmade to order” with an expected shipping time of 3-4 weeks.
“Totally handmade using ethically sourced merino wool and biodegradable nylon, the Lissa Diagonal Colossal Knit Jacket features oversized cable knit with exaggerated balloon sleeves.”
Accessory prices begin at just over £100.
The Jennifer Hudson TV is produced by Warner Brothers.
Available on Youtube, the series is described as a mix of celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music, and adds: “Hudson uses her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront”.