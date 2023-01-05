Jennifer Hudson a fan of Northern Ireland fashion designer Hope Macaulay

The singer and Oscar winning actress broadcasts to a US and worldwide audience and is something of a fashion icon to many, so her endorsement of the Northern Ireland-based brand is a major boost.

It follows a number of other celebrities in the UK, including former Dr Who actress Billie Piper and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daly, recently sporting the glamorous north coast knitwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday evening, Hope’s mum Lesley Macaulay proudly posted some photos on social media of ‘JHud’ in her daughter’s ‘ handiwork with the hashtags #proudmum and #superexcited.

Lesley said: “Loving 2023 so far!! Jennifer Hudson wearing Hope Macaulay on her Chat Show.”

Hope graduated from Ulster University just over four years ago and, from her studio in Coleraine, created a global brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her instantly recognisable creations command premium prices, with the piece worn by Jennifer Hudson retailing at £350.

It is described on the www.hopemacaulay.com website as being “handmade to order” with an expected shipping time of 3-4 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talkshow host Jennifer Hudson wearing a Hope Macaulay sweater

“Totally handmade using ethically sourced merino wool and biodegradable nylon, the Lissa Diagonal Colossal Knit Jacket features oversized cable knit with exaggerated balloon sleeves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accessory prices begin at just over £100.

The Jennifer Hudson TV is produced by Warner Brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad