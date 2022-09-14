King questions Sir Jeffrey about party’s position on NI Protocol

Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the Royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey told the new monarch that there are positive sounds coming from the EU side and that he was hopeful matters would “progress”.

The King spoke to Sir Jeffrey and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill about the Northern Ireland Assembly and its current impasse.

King Charles III meeting DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson as Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey looks on at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

But it has proved deeply unpopular with unionists because it has introduced new trade barriers in the Irish Sea, which Unionists believe has created a border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and threatens to de-couple the Province from the rest of the UK.

It has sparked a power-sharing crisis at Stormont, with the DUP withdrawing from the Executive in protest.

The King expressed a keen interest on the topic during his talks with Sir Jeffrey and other Northern Ireland political leaders.

Earlier the DUP leader said King Charles III would have a key role in “promotion reconciliation” in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Sir Jeffrey described the new King as someone who already has a “very sharp insight into the politics of Northern Ireland.”

He said: “We will see a King who is very much engaged, sensitive to the political differences here in Northern Ireland, and yet keen and willing to play his part as Head of State of this nation in taking forward the peace process and building reconciliation. “

Asked about the presence of Sinn Fein at the events in Hillsborough including Ms O’Neill, the DUP leader said: “It is an indication of how far we have travelled in Northern Ireland. I think this would not have been possible and it wouldn’t have happened during the dark days of our troubled past.

“Of course we have a long way to do, but it is a sign of political maturity.”

But Sir Jeffrey stressed that the King’s presence in Northern Ireland was part of his tour of all four nations of the United Kingdom and shows that “he is coming to re-emphasise that he is Head of State.”

Before the King’s arrival, the atmosphere among the political leaders appeared relaxed in the Co Down village with Sir Jeffrey and Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie sharing a joke.

Meanwhile, Michelle O’Neill told the King she was sorry for his deep loss when she met him at Hillsborough Castle.

She told him: “Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by those of a British identity here who with great pride and devotion held her very dear.

“She led by example in advancing peace and reconciliation and the building of relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance and aspirations to herself and her Government.

“I hope this continues now that you are King and the British-Irish relationship strengthens and evolves as one era ends, and a new one begins in these changing times.”

The King expressed his generosity over the comments about his mother.

Among those attending the reception at Hillsborough Castle was a broad mix of sports, politics and business people, including Alliance leader Naomi Long and SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole.

Lady Mary Peters, the Northern Ireland pentathlete who won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, was among the audience.

The King also took some moments to meet the soldiers who performed a 21-gun salute in their honour.