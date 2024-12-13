Lady Mary Peters joins ‘remarkable’ few awarded Freedom of City of London

Olympic athlete and sport ambassador, Lady Mary Peters, is granted the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall, London

​Lady Mary Peters has been granted the honour of the Freedom of the City of London.

Lady Mary, who won an Olympic gold medal in athletics in 1972, went on to dedicate her life to helping support young athletes in Northern Ireland to reach the highest levels in sport.

She expressed her delight in the summer after a record number of Northern Ireland athletes won medals at the Olympic Games in Paris, including gold medals for swimmers Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, rower Hannah Scott and gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.

Lady Mary was awarded the ancient accolade to join recent recipients, including former chief economist at the Bank of England Andy Haldane and Chief Medical Officer for England Sir Chris Whitty, during an event at the Guildhall in London on Friday.

She was nominated for the Freedom by former Lord Mayors of London, Professor Michael Mainelli and Sir William Russell.

Her sporting career also saw her win silver and gold medals in shot put and pentathlon for Northern Ireland at three Commonwealth Games, set some 25 British records and serve as GB women's athletics team manager from 1979 to 1984, covering the Moscow and Los Angeles Olympics.

In 1975, she established The Mary Peters Trust in Belfast, which provides funding for young athletes from disabled and able-bodied sports to help them develop careers in their chosen sports.

Her work has been recognised with honours including being made an MBE, Dame Commander of the British Empire and The Most Noble Order of the Garter as a Lady Companion .

Mr Mainelli said Lady Mary has both earned a place in sporting history but also for her work supporting and inspiring young athletes.

"Such hard and committed work, both on and away from the athletics track, is eminently worthy of recognition and our admiration, and it has been my pleasure to nominate Mary for the City's award," he said.

Sir William Russell added: "Few of us will experience the thrill and emotion of standing on a winners' podium, hear our country's national anthem and as applause reaches a crescendo around the stadium, have a gold medal draped around your neck.

"Today's freedom award is richly deserved, not just for Mary's sporting achievements, which have seen her standing proudly on the podium on five momentous occasions, but also for her charitable work with young people who have been inspired by her and want to achieve their own goals."

Speaking after the ceremony, Lady Mary said it is a "privilege to receive this ancient and illustrious accolade", and to join such a "remarkable group of luminaries from many walks of life".

"Over 50 years ago, I said that I'd brought back my gold medal for the people of Northern Ireland and now I'm honoured both personally and on behalf of everyone back home to accept the Freedom of the City of London ," she said.