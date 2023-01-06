The late Barry Freeman

Barry Freeman, who was chaplain of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930, was found dead by the Community Rescue Service after he had been missing for over a week.

The funeral for the 44-year-old from Coleraine was held in Killowen Parish Church, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery.

It was attended by many of his work colleagues and a large number of his friends, many of them from the Orange Order.

His lodge said: “We are indebted to the Community Rescue Service and the PSNI for their hard work, support and determination during the multiple searches that took place and we place on record our deepest thanks to them for locating Barry.”

Killowen Orange Lodge thanked everyone who helped try to find Barry: “We thank you for your plethora of messages and well wishes in recent times and it truly demonstrates a great deal of strength and togetherness in what has proved to be a frustrating and emotional period.”

The lodge officers advised anyone “who is struggling or needs a helping hand” that the Orange hall is always open if they want t reach out.

