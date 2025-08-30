Last Saturday: Traditional Last Saturday events have taken place in six venues across Northern Ireland

Traditional Last Saturday events take place in six venues across Northern Ireland

The end of the summer parading season has marked as usual this weekend with the Royal Black Institution's 'last Saturday' in August parades right across Northern Ireland.

Thousands of members have taken part in the parades.

The Royal Black Institution's Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said

“The annual Last Saturday processions are flagship events on the parading calendar.

“We have seen thousands of supporters turning out at the various locations, where they saw a glorious expression of culture, pageantry, music and history.

“The institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian Faith was at the forefront at all our demonstrations on the Last Saturday, with religious services held at each location.”

