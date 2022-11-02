Lisburn's Lagan Valley Leisureplex

Mr Dillon, who lived at Clare Hill Road in Moira and was aged in his early 40s, died as a result of the collision near Lurgan on Sunday morning.

He was a long-serving instructor at the Leisureplex and was very well-known throughout Lisburn and further afield.

Among the many online tributes, one said: “Simon was an absolute gentleman, the heartfelt tributes and posts for him speak volumes about what kind of man he was. Anyone who met him was lucky, many laughs were had in the gym and PT sessions. Rest in peace Simon.”

Another said: "One of the funniest, kindest, loving human beings we’ve had pleasure of meeting! Leisureplex gym and all who had honour of knowing Simon will never fill that empty void. He was a gentle lovable gentleman who was loved by all who met him! Sincere condolences to his parents and family circle.

"You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, you left the sweetest memories, this world could ever hold."

On Facebook, a fellow fitness industry professional, responded to the news saying: "I can't believe this! Simon Dillon was the reason I took up fitness as a profession. He was nothing other than an inspiration. Fitness with a smile."

According to the Funeral Times website, a funeral service for Mr Dillon will be held at St John’s Parish Church, Moira at 1pm on Thursday (October 3) followed by interment in adjoining churchyard.

The notice states: "October 30th 2022, tragically as the result of a Road Traffic Accident. Dearly loved son of Alfred and Barbara and much-loved brother of David and brother-in-law of Audrey.”

The fatal collision occurred at Orange Lane, Magheralin prior to 9am on Sunday.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.