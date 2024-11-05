Lester McLennan: PSNI renew appeal for information about missing 20-year-old who travelled to Giant’s Causeway from Belfast by bus Friday November 1
It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday 1st November.
Police say that Lester is a white male, 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket.
Lester was also carrying a black backpack.
Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on 1st or 2nd November to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.
Officers are also keen to speak to the member of the public who located a black backpack in the area of the Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff members there to contact them.