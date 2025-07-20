Limousine cow wins the plaudits at Castlewellan Show

Enjoying their day at Castlewellan Show 2025: Dessie and Lisa McDowell, from Newcastle in Co Down

​Beef Inter-breed judge at Castlewellan Show 2025, David Lowry, described his champion as an almost perfect example of the Limousin breed.

Deerpark Shakira entered the show ring looking an absolute picture with her bull calf at foot.

She was bred and exhibited by the Mulholland family form Co Antrim.

David Lowry continued: “There was a tremendous entry of cattle entered for all the classes at Castlewellan this year.

Many would have graced show rings anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

“The winning cow had real show presence. And the fact that she had the calf with her added to the impact.”

But it was a very close run thing. David Lowry admitted that the Simmental champion and inter-breed reserve is another young cow with a tremendous breeding future.

Ballinalare Farm Nikita entered the show ring with her twin calves at foot. Bred and

exhibited by the Wilson family from outside Newry, she too looked tremendous throughout the day at Castlewellan Show 2025.

The two young cows have been battling it out for top honours since the end of May. So we will see how it all pans out as Antrim and Clogher Shows beckon over the coming days.

Another animal continuing to make a mark during the 2025 show season is the very choice Limousin-cross heifer, Baby Spice, owned and exhibited by Robert Miller from Moneymore.

She won the commercial beef heifer championship at Castlewellan 2025.

The dairy inter-breed dairy championship at the event was won by a very eye-catching Jersey cow from the Fleming family’s Potterswall herd.

And here again, it’s a case of success building in success. A tremendous cross section of Potterswall’s cows has been successful throughout the 2025 show season.

The herd is synonymous with the highest standards of Jersey cattle breeding.

Meanwhile, almost 900 sheep graced the competition rings at this year’s Castlewellan Show.

Inter-breed judge, Cyril Millar, selected a very choice Rouge shearling ewe from the Antrim flock of Michael Graham as his champion.

He commented: “The gimmer caught my eye as soon as she entered the ring. She displays all the attributes of a really good female.”

And again, this is a case of success building on success. Michael Graham explained:

“The gimmer was the reserve at last year’s Rouge de lOeust National Championships. She was sired by the ram: Oldwood Alfred.

The sheep inter-breed reserve champion at Castlewellan was a mature Border Leicester ewe, exhibited by the Aiken family, from Dromara in Co Down.

And with regard to the animal in question, it really is a case of longevity being a tremendous attribute.