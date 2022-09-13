The BBC is launching a dedicated livestream of the Queen lying in state.

The service will be available globally on the BBC News website for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to travel to London or are physically unable to queue.

It will also be available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.

The livestream will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall are expected to open to the public.

The broadcaster said: “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated livestream will be an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually, and pay their respects from wherever they are.”

Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The Government has issued guidance about what can be carried into the hall, bathroom facilities for those in the queue, and the risk of having to wait through the night.