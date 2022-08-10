Lovely Lizzie takes turning 50 in her stride - with daughters and granddaughters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Belfast Zoo’s oldest residents, lovely Lizzie celebrated by unwrapping her presents with the rest of her troop.

Born at Belfast Zoo in 1972 to parents Josie and Tommy, Lizzie shares her home with six other chimpanzees including her daughters Kim and Lucy, as well as granddaughters Phoebe and Pixie.

But it hasn’t always been plain sailing for Lizzie - age-related health issues led to her having a stroke in her early 40s and then again in 2020

Lovely Lizzie celebrated her 50th birthday by unwrapping her presents with the rest of her troop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Lizzie astounded zookeepers and vets with her recovery and she has regained her full mobility.

In recognition of their dedicated work to Lizzie’s health, the ape team at Belfast Zoo were awarded with a bronze award in 2021 from The British and Irish

Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) for Animal Behaviour and Welfare.

Senior Keeper, Lara Clarke said: "For her exceptionally old age, Lizzie is a very vigorous elderly lady with a big, healthy appetite.

Lovely Lizzie celebrated her 50th birthday by unwrapping her presents with the rest of her troop.

"She is the dominant female of the troop and is respected and loved by both her chimpanzee companions as well as all of the keeping staff. She is very sociable with visitors and will often be seen at the viewing window, interacting with the public.

"We are happy every day that she is with us and hope to be able to celebrate many more birthdays with her."

Chimpanzees are an endangered species and face a very high risk on extinction in the wild.

According to the Jane Goodall Institute, there are an estimated 340,000 chimpanzees walking the

Lovely Lizzie celebrated her 50th birthday by unwrapping her presents with the rest of her troop.

Earth today — that’s down from about 1 million chimpanzees in 1900.

Zoo Manager, Alyn Cairns, commented, “Chimpanzees and all ape numbers are in serious decline

due to destruction of their habitats, hunting and the illegal animal trade.