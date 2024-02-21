Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The statement adds that the 59-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act at Birmingham Airport, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, and will be transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

More information when we get it.

Colleen McMurray, who was 34, was killed in an IRA mortar attack in Newry in County Down.

Colleen McMurray

She had been a passenger in a police car which was hit by a mortar bomb as it travelled along Merchants Quay in Newry.

And another RUC officer lost his legs in the attack.