Man due in court after slurry spread before first Ballymena Pride parade

The Pride parade passes by a religious counter-protest in Ballymena on Saturday

​A second man has been arrested after slurry was sprayed on a road in Ballymena, hours before the town hosted its first Pride parade.

Officers said they arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday on suspicion of criminal damage, aiding and abetting criminal damage and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He remains in custody and the matter is being treated as a hate crime.

A 19-year-old man will appear in court on Monday charged in connection with the same incident.

The arrests were made after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area saw slurry on the road at about 2.55am on Saturday .

Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “I despair the mentality of those who spread slurry on the streets of their town motivated by hate and bigotry. Disgusting in every sense of the word.

“Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It's a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate.”

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland condemned the incident.

“I want to unreservedly condemn those who spread slurry on the streets of Ballymena ahead of the town’s first-ever Pride parade today,” she said.

“There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.

“I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.

“Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town. No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said: “This is a disgraceful act, clearly intended to disrupt Ballymena’s first Pride parade and intimidate those taking part.”

He added that Sinn Fein “will continue to stand with our LGBTQIA+ community”.