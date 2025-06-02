Mayor of Ards and North Down opens first purpose-built softball diamond in Bangor
The idea was initially brought forward when the Council was approached by Dr Christopher Stange of the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Comber with a proposal for the development of the new softball diamond in Ward Park in 2024.
As such, during 2024/25, council officers liaised with Dr Stange to progress the technical aspects of the proposal prior to installation in readiness for the 2025 softball season.
This sports facility will be home to several softball teams including North Down Softball Club’s Bangor Buccaneers, Bangor Barracudas and Scrabo Sluggers. The facility will also be used by many other teams during competitive matches within the Ulster Softball league and for tournaments.
The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “I am honoured to officially open the first softball diamond in Northern Ireland. This facility is testament to the Council’s commitment to increase its range of sports and most importantly providing a purpose-built space to try a different sport.”
“The softball diamond compliments the diverse range of leisure and community facilities operated by the Council. This space encourages sports development, providing teams a place to practice and compete, host tournaments, grow the sport, and increase tourism to the area.”
“I would like to thank Dr Christopher Stange for his kind gift and extend thanks to everyone involved in making this project a great success.”
Consul General Dr Stange said: “I would like to commend Ards and North Down Borough Council, and everyone involved in providing the much-needed softball infrastructure through this sporting initiative.
"This unique facility brings together both local and newer communities, not just within the Borough but across Northern Ireland. Those from North America, Caribbean, South America, and Asia, hail from countries where softball is a main sport and can now feel more at home in Northern Ireland.”
After Mayor Cathcart cut the ribbon to officially open the much-anticipated softball facility, the Mayor and Consul General Dr Stange then exchanged gifts to mark the event and each other’s commitment to continue to support and provide opportunities for participation in sport within the Borough through this project.
