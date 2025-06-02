(L-R): Marc Taylor (Barracudas), David Kelly (Buccaneers); Mayoress Ashley Cathcart; Councillor Alistair Cathcart (Mayor of Ards and North Down), Dr. Christopher G. Stange (Consul General); Will Gilpin (North Down Softball Club); Peter Maxwell (Sluggers)

A purpose-built softball diamond facility has been officially opened in Bangor's Ward Park - marking the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The idea was initially brought forward when the Council was approached by Dr Christopher Stange of the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Comber with a proposal for the development of the new softball diamond in Ward Park in 2024.

As such, during 2024/25, council officers liaised with Dr Stange to progress the technical aspects of the proposal prior to installation in readiness for the 2025 softball season.

This sports facility will be home to several softball teams including North Down Softball Club’s Bangor Buccaneers, Bangor Barracudas and Scrabo Sluggers. The facility will also be used by many other teams during competitive matches within the Ulster Softball league and for tournaments.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “I am honoured to officially open the first softball diamond in Northern Ireland. This facility is testament to the Council’s commitment to increase its range of sports and most importantly providing a purpose-built space to try a different sport.”

“The softball diamond compliments the diverse range of leisure and community facilities operated by the Council. This space encourages sports development, providing teams a place to practice and compete, host tournaments, grow the sport, and increase tourism to the area.”

“I would like to thank Dr Christopher Stange for his kind gift and extend thanks to everyone involved in making this project a great success.”

Consul General Dr Stange said: “I would like to commend Ards and North Down Borough Council, and everyone involved in providing the much-needed softball infrastructure through this sporting initiative.

"This unique facility brings together both local and newer communities, not just within the Borough but across Northern Ireland. Those from North America, Caribbean, South America, and Asia, hail from countries where softball is a main sport and can now feel more at home in Northern Ireland.”