Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens visits 100-year-old Cissie on her milestone birthday

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Oct 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 10:20 BST
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens was delighted to visit Mrs Catherine ‘Cissie’ Brown who celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, October 13.

Portstewart’s Cissie, affectionately known as Nana, recently launched an appeal to raise £1,000 for her birthday. Born in Ballysally on October 13, 1924, Nana raised the money in lieu of gifts for ‘Victory Community Primary School’ in Zimbabwe.

Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan paid the birthday girl a visit, along with The Deputy Lieutenant, Lady Karen Girvan and Rev Malcolm R.K.Ferry of Agherton Parish Church.

