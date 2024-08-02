Melanie Bond's Wearable Truth jewellery launches at Irish Linen Centre, Lisburn
The boutique owner has been designing and making jewellery since 2006, showcasing at Belfast Fashionweek, and designing for Lady Mary Peters, Claire McCollum presenting at BBC Proms, and most recently fashion icon Trinny Woodall.
Her brand Wearable Truth was birthed during the pandemic, with handmade pieces which feature messages of hope, evoking aspects of the Christian faith.
Melanie said that when the pieces are worn, both the wearer and those around them are “encouraged and uplifted”.
The jewellery is designed and made by Melanie, incorporating traditional typed lettering using a vintage typewriter along with crystal, metal and wooden elements.
The new collection, available at the Lisburn Linen Centre, features encouraging messages such as ‘Welcome Home’, ‘May the road rise up to meet you’, and ‘Home is where the heart is’.
"I am delighted to bring my jewellery to such an iconic location," said Melanie.
"As a native of Lisburn, I’ve always been aware of the Linen Centre as central to the town’s life and identity and, with its rich history and cultural significance, it is the perfect setting to introduce our latest collection. I hope that this collection will resonate with the Centre's visitors, who appreciate both history and quality craftsmanship by a local designer."
The Lisburn Linen Centre, a cherished landmark in Northern Ireland, celebrates the region's illustrious linen industry and showcases the finest in local arts and crafts. The addition of Melanie Bond’s jewellery to its offerings enhances the Centre's commitment to supporting local artisans and providing visitors with an exceptional shopping experience.
Meanwhile, Melanie has also announced that her Dromore fashion boutique is now an official stockist of Madlug bags.
Madlug, short for "Make A Difference Luggage," is a Lisburn-based pioneering brand known for its high-quality, stylish bags and its dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of children in care. For every bag purchased, Madlug donates a pack-away travel bag to a child in the foster care system, providing them with dignity and support during transitions between locations: ‘Buy One // Wear One // Help One’.
"I am absolutely delighted to bring Madlug bags to our customers," said Melanie. "Their commitment to social change aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that fashion should not only look good but also do good, and Madlug exemplifies this ethos brilliantly."
The new collection available at Melanie Bond Boutique includes a range of Madlug’s most popular styles, from the classic Madlug backpack to their versatile new roll-top design, both available in a wide range of tasteful modern colours. They are the perfect back to school bag, whilst also being a popular purchase for fashionistas who travel!
For more information about the new Madlug collection, visit Melanie Bond Boutique at 5 Bridge Street, Dromore or browse online at melaniebond.co.uk.For more information about Wearable Truth jewellery, please visit wearabletruth.com. To learn more about the Lisburn Linen Centre, visit Lisburn Linen Centre Website.
