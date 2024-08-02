Melanie Bond with her Wearable Truth collection at the Irish Linen Centre, Lisburn

Melanie was commissioned by the Visitor Centre to create a collection incorporating Irish linen elements for selling in their busy gift shop.

The boutique owner has been designing and making jewellery since 2006, showcasing at Belfast Fashionweek, and designing for Lady Mary Peters, Claire McCollum presenting at BBC Proms, and most recently fashion icon Trinny Woodall.

Her brand Wearable Truth was birthed during the pandemic, with handmade pieces which feature messages of hope, evoking aspects of the Christian faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie said that when the pieces are worn, both the wearer and those around them are “encouraged and uplifted”.

A piece from Melanie Bond's Wearable Truth collection

The jewellery is designed and made by Melanie, incorporating traditional typed lettering using a vintage typewriter along with crystal, metal and wooden elements.

The new collection, available at the Lisburn Linen Centre, features encouraging messages such as ‘Welcome Home’, ‘May the road rise up to meet you’, and ‘Home is where the heart is’.

"I am delighted to bring my jewellery to such an iconic location," said Melanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a native of Lisburn, I’ve always been aware of the Linen Centre as central to the town’s life and identity and, with its rich history and cultural significance, it is the perfect setting to introduce our latest collection. I hope that this collection will resonate with the Centre's visitors, who appreciate both history and quality craftsmanship by a local designer."

The Lisburn Linen Centre, a cherished landmark in Northern Ireland, celebrates the region's illustrious linen industry and showcases the finest in local arts and crafts. The addition of Melanie Bond’s jewellery to its offerings enhances the Centre's commitment to supporting local artisans and providing visitors with an exceptional shopping experience.

Meanwhile, Melanie has also announced that her Dromore fashion boutique is now an official stockist of Madlug bags.

Madlug, short for "Make A Difference Luggage," is a Lisburn-based pioneering brand known for its high-quality, stylish bags and its dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of children in care. For every bag purchased, Madlug donates a pack-away travel bag to a child in the foster care system, providing them with dignity and support during transitions between locations: ‘Buy One // Wear One // Help One’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am absolutely delighted to bring Madlug bags to our customers," said Melanie. "Their commitment to social change aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that fashion should not only look good but also do good, and Madlug exemplifies this ethos brilliantly."

The new collection available at Melanie Bond Boutique includes a range of Madlug’s most popular styles, from the classic Madlug backpack to their versatile new roll-top design, both available in a wide range of tasteful modern colours. They are the perfect back to school bag, whilst also being a popular purchase for fashionistas who travel!