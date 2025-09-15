Memorial benches ‘disappear’ from council cemetery

A plaque in memory of the late Alexander ’Alex’ McIlroy was attached to one of the benches

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been accused of having ‘no respect for grieving families’ after it admitted it has not kept records of memorial benches dumped from Blaris cemetery.

And the family of Alexander McIlroy (62), who marked his 18th anniversary last week, said they were not told of the removal of their memorial bench up to two years previously.

Daughter, Sinéad Mulholland said: “At no point were we notified of any change, or of our bench’s removal. Even if such a policy exists, surely families should be contacted first.

“We’re deeply upset that it was removed without any notice, especially before we had the chance to spruce it up again.

She added: “Eighteen years ago, the bench was donated in his memory through contributions from both family members and close friends.

“At the time, we were told the council would take responsibility for maintenance, and that the bench might occasionally be removed for treatment.

“To my knowledge, my father’s bench was structurally sound and only needed repainting. We were never informed that it had been removed, stored, or disposed of, nor were we given the opportunity to retrieve the plaque.

“Around two years ago, the bench disappeared. At first, we assumed it had been taken for treatment again, but it was never returned.”

A council director told the LCCC chamber earlier this month that the removal of memorial benches would form part of a conversation around gaining new burial plot spaces. The controversial move was mooted on September 3, just days after the family of a local Liverpool fan Robbie Fleming said it would be “heart-breaking” if their son’s memorial bench was taken away from them.

Sinéad said: “I contacted the cemeteries’ office twice, once in 2024 and again in July this year, but received no reply and no explanation about what had happened.

“It appears the council is considering removing all unmaintained benches without any communication with families. It is unclear when this policy came into effect, especially given that the council had previously taken my father’s bench away for treatment.

“My elderly mum used it often when we visited. She’s very upset that it’s gone, especially given the cost and the fact that the money came from donations by family and close friends of Daddy.

“Our experience suggests this process has already been happening, in practice, for at least two years without transparency or respect for grieving families.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “There are currently 136 memorial benches in Blaris cemetery. A decision was taken in 2015 to stop maintaining memorial benches and this responsibility rests with the family.

“In line with these regulations we have, on occasion, had to remove memorial benches in a state of disrepair and unsafe to sit on.

